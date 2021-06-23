One by one graduates of Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Adult Education program filed into the Conference Center at GNTC’s Gordon County Campus on Thursday, June 17, to celebrate earning their General Educational Development (GED) diploma.
In order to maintain a socially distanced commencement ceremony, each student and their family were given a scheduled time to come onto campus to walk across the stage after earning their GED award. Last year, GNTC’s Office of Adult Education held commencement ceremonies on three campuses due to a high number of COVID-19 cases at the time. Lisa Shaw, GNTC vice president of Adult Education, said she was happy to have all of the graduates in one place and looks forward to a continued return to normalcy.
“We are all thrilled to celebrate our students’ success,” said Shaw. “I can’t say enough how proud I am of our students for overcoming such a very difficult year. Their determination in achieving this milestone is very inspiring.”
A total of 42 graduates earned their GED diplomas, with several achieving additional honors. Graduates wore red and gold cords that represented academic accomplishments in the program. The red cords were worn by students who scored 165 points or higher on any portion of the GED test and the gold cords were worn by members of the National Adult Education Honor Society. All GNTC Adult Education graduates are college or workforce ready, said Shaw.
Area graduates are:
• Brianna Dillard, Whitfield County
• Maira Hernandez, Whitfield County
• Gracey Jean Lawless, Whitfield County
• Keith Leininger, Whitfield County
• Felix Quintanilla, Whitfield County
• Heisy Reynoso, Whitfield County
• Matthew Thompson, Murray County
• Britney Williams, Whitfield County
The Adult Education program offers instruction in Adult Learning Centers throughout its nine-county service area. Instructional areas include preparation for the Georgia High School Equivalency (the GED test or the HiSET exam), adult secondary education, adult basic education and English as a Second Language. Centers have modern computer labs, study materials, resources and professional adult education staff for both day and evening programs. Distance learning options are also available.
Classes operate year-round and are offered at no cost.
GNTC is an official GED Testing Center and a site for computer-based GED Testing in partnership with Pearson VUE, GED Testing Services and the Technical College System of Georgia. For more information, contact GNTC’s Adult Education program at (706) 295-6976 or adulted@gntc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.