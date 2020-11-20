GNTC's fall commencement will be held in Dalton as drive-thru ceremony

Georgia Northwestern Technical College's (GNTC) fall commencement ceremony will be held in Dalton at the Whitfield Murray Campus as a drive-thru ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m.
Fall semester GNTC graduates from all six campuses are invited to attend the ceremony.
GNTC graduates will receive email instructions on how to participate in the ceremony. Students should follow the instructions in the email to ensure a smooth graduation process. For any questions, send an email to graduation@gntc.edu.
