GNTC's spring drive-thru commencement ceremony announced

Students from Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s nine-county service area will participate in a vehicle procession outside of the Floyd County Campus in Rome on Thursday, May 6, to safely celebrate their success in completing their program of study.
The 2021 Spring Drive-Thru Commencement Ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. with a vehicle procession that will start behind the college on Hemlock Street. Family members and friends may ride with the graduates through the ceremony but will be asked to not leave their vehicles during the event. This is GNTC’s third Drive-Thru Commencement Ceremony.
Stuart Phillips, vice president of Student Affairs at GNTC, will announce the names of the graduates and their respective programs during the ceremony. The graduates will then step out of their vehicles and walk the blue GNTC carpet to the center awarding area.
GNTC President Heidi Popham will greet the graduates and present them with their award during the ceremony. Each student will have their photo taken with Popham as well as a ceremony portrait taken by a professional photographer.
Students will receive their graduation packets prior to the ceremony, which will include any earned graduation cords. There will be a car decoration contest prior to the start of the ceremony with the top three winners receiving gift cards.
GNTC would like to offer special thanks to Shaw Industries Group, Inc., for donating the blue carpet, and Allcove Industries, Inc., for cutting and binding the carpet for the ceremony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.