Georgia Northwestern Technical College's Whitfield Murray Campus in Dalton hosts a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in building B151. The clinic is open to GNTC students, staff, faculty and the public.

No appointment is needed; please bring a photo ID. The clinic is in partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information, email Trish Wiggins at twiggins@gntc.edu.

The campus is at 2310 Maddox Chapel Road N.E.

