Godfrey family ribbon cutting

Contributed photo

The Murray County Chamber of Commerce celebrated food truck vendors Danny and Sheilla Godfrey with a ribbon cutting. The Godfreys have been food vendors at the Black Bear Festival for 14 years. They are a family-owned food vending company. They serve hamburgers, cheeseburgers, Philly cheesesteaks, fries, onion rings, cheese sticks and homemade funnel cakes. From left are Diane Arnold, chamber director of membership,; Barry Gentry, chamber senior vice president; Donna Flood, Murray County Clerk of Court and chamber ambassador; Billy Childers Murray County Tax Commissioner and chamber ambassador; Copper Godfrey, Sheilla Godfrey (owner), Danny Godfrey (owner), Derek Godfrey; Elizabeth Robinson Murray County Schools teacher and chamber ambassador; and Tamara Adams, director of Keep Chatsworth Murray Beautiful and chamber ambassador.