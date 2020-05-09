Godfrey resigns from Varnell council, special election to fill unexpired term in November

When Varnell voters go to the polls in November, they will not only help select the next president, they will choose someone to fill the unexpired term of Ashlee Godfrey on the City Council.
Godfrey resigned from the council on April 30. In her resignation letter, Godfrey wrote, "After much thought, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my position on the Varnell City Council. I have a lot of other things going on that need my attention during this unusual time."
Godfrey did not immediately return a telephone message on Friday.
Godfrey moved out of the city last summer. She told a reporter at the time that she planned to move back into the city as soon as she finished building a new house which "could take a couple of months." She declined to talk further.
City Attorney Terry Miller said at the time that "a temporary sojourn — the wording in the case law — does not disqualify an officeholder from continuing to serve where the charter they serve under requires that they maintain residency within the jurisdiction." But Miller said the law does say the elected official has to show he or she is making an active effort to move back into their district.
Mayor Tom Dickson said on Friday that Godfrey told him she would not be able to return to living in the city in a timely manner.
Godfrey was serving her second four-year term on the council. Her term expires Dec. 31, 2021.
Dickson said qualifying will take place in July and the exact dates should be advertised shortly.
The City Council is slated to meet on Monday at City Hall at 6 p.m. The council members are expected to go into an executive session closed to the public and the media to interview candidates for police chief. The council members interviewed two candidates last Monday.
The current police chief, Lyle Grant, said in June 2019 he would retire from the department at the end of that year but was asked by Dickson to remain on as interim police chief until a search for his successor could be completed.
