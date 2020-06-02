Golden Apple Award winner credits Dalton State with healthy portion of her instruction techniques

Dalton Middle School teacher Ginny Johnson, who received the Golden Apple Award this spring from WDEF 12 News Now Chattanooga, is grateful Dalton State College's education program prepared her so well for her career, and she's continued that relationship with the college, including through summer workshops.
"She was eager to volunteer to participate in undergraduate research" at Dalton State, and that research led to presentations, which led her to "develop strong teaching techniques for working with English learners," said Sharon Hixon, dean of Dalton State College's School of Education. Johnson has also taught science camps at Dalton State, and "students leave her science camps with an excited glow for whatever science subject she has just taught."
Too often, student-teachers aren't allowed to do enough actual teaching during their internships, which can leave them lost when they have their own classrooms, but Dalton State finds educators who are willing to give their student-teachers room to try and, yes, sometimes fail, Johnson said. "Dalton State has a great program."
Dalton State is ranked number 15 for Best Undergraduate Teaching among 124 regional colleges in the South, according to U.S. News and World Report.
Students like Johnson, "who want to jump right in and get involved, have ample opportunities to participate in unique experiences in our education program," Hixon said. "We provide ways for them to grow outside of the required 1,000 hours of field placement, (and) we try to place our students in school systems in which they want to work someday so they get a strong foundation in the system's culture before they apply for a position."
Johnson, a language arts teacher, attempts to build bridges with her students as strong as those she constructed with her Dalton State professors, she said. "That's the teacher I want to be."
Because faculty in the School of Education often teach multiple classes, "we get to know our students," said Hixon, who is also a professor. "Because we build these relationships, we are able to tap into our students' passions and strengths to help them grow as future teachers."
Johnson's teaching technique remains informed by her Dalton State education. In one of her classes, she tanked a first-day test, but by the end of the course, she aced that same examination, which provided a long-lasting lesson.
"That's the sign of a good teacher," the type of educator she strives to be at Dalton Middle School, she said. "I was taught the information, (then excelled)."
