The annual Golden Gaiter Walk co-sponsored by the Whitfield County Senior Center and the Bradley Wellness Center is Friday, May 19, is held at the Heritage Point Park Rotary Pavilion to celebrate and honor older Americans in the area. May is “Older Americans Month.” The Honor Guard from American Legion Post 112 in Dalton opens the event.
Names of deceased veterans will be registered at the walk. Those names will be read aloud during the “Memorial Day Moment.” Pre-registration, which is needed for the shirt size and supper, is required. Vendors have been invited to participate as sponsors.
For more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
