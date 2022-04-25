The annual Golden Gaiter Walk is back.
May is Older Americans Month, and the event was established in Dalton over 30 years ago to honor and celebrate our older Americans.
Cosponsored by the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center and the Bradley Wellness Center, the event is Friday, May 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Rotary Pavilion at Heritage Point Park. A Memorial Day moment opens the event with the posting of the colors by American Legion Post 112 Dalton Honor Guard. Participants can write the names of loved ones who served in the armed forces to be remembered as we stand and read their names. “Taps” will be played at the close of this special moment. The Honor Guard will then lead everyone on a short walk behind the stage at the pavilion and a picnic supper will begin. The walk is optional.
The deadline to register for the supper and T-shirts is Friday, April 29. Please stop by the Bradley Wellness Center or the senior center to register.
For more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700 or the Bradley Wellness Center at (706) 278-9355.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.