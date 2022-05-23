Gary Crews calls golf “the greatest sport in the world.”
“Anybody can do it,” he said. “It’s social. There’s a camaraderie. You can be as competitive as you want to be because you are really competing against yourself. It can be frustrating because you always want to do better. It’s like (golf legend) Bobby Jones said, ‘In golf, the most important distance is the five inches between the ears.’”
A couple of years ago, Crews, the practice manager at the Mednow clinic and a former member of the Dalton City Council, began collecting vintage and second-hand clubs and golf paraphernalia.
He’s turned his hobby into a business and recently opened Golf Dog in the same shopping center on Airport Road that Mednow is located in. The store sells golf equipment, clothing and practice mats.
“This is sort of like a golf man cave,” he said. “I want it to be a sports experience.”
The store is filled with equipment for sale as well as golf and sports memorabilia decorating the building.
“I want to make Dalton the golf capital of the world,” Crews said.
“There’s a lot of golf equipment in people’s closets and garages that people really should be playing with,” he said. “I want to get that equipment into people’s hands. I sell affordable kits to people who want them. If you are just starting out, you can come here, and I’ll try to get you a beginner’s kit for $40 or $50. If you came in and said you wanted some kids clubs, I’ve got 40 sets in the back. I’ve got golf shirts that sold for $75 or $100 that I sell for $20 or $25.”
So what’s the origin of the name of the store?
“I used to sell running shoes back in the 1970s,” Crews said. “Guys who worked in the shoe business are called shoe dogs. When (Nike founder) Phil Knight wrote his memoirs, he called it ‘Shoe Dog.’’’
Crews said he was “really into running back then. When I first came to Dalton in 1980, I was one of the people who co-founded the Carpet Capital Running Club.”
But his love of golf has grown over the years and he’s trying to share that passion with others.
“Last year, I gave two five-by-five driving mats to the (Mack Gaston) Community Center. I hope we can start doing golf clinics there,” he said.
Golf Dog is open from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
