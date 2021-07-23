Barbara Land has lived in a Dalton Housing Authority apartment for the past 50 years.
"I raised my three sons here," she said. "I've seen it in good times. I've seen it in bad times, and now, I'm seeing it in good times. I wouldn't want to live anywhere else. The management takes good care of the properties. If you have a problem, they get right on it. I don't have any complaints."
The Housing Authority began in 1951 to "provide secure, affordable housing" in Dalton. Staff held a small celebration Tuesday to observe the authority's 70th anniversary.
"We have 551 units total in 14 different locations," said Executive Director David McKone. "We've got two of what we call megasites. The Beechland (Place) site has 180 units. On Vann Circle, near Roan School, we have a site with 110 units. The rest of them are smaller and scattered around town."
The Housing Authority built 615 units between 1951 and 1984, the last year units were built. In the early part of the 21st century, the authority tore down several dilapidated units off Underwood Street. It sold 25 other units that were also in bad shape behind what is now the Mack Gaston Community Center to the city of Dalton, which tore them down to build a soccer field.
The Dalton City Council appoints members of the Housing Authority board, but the board is otherwise independent of the city. The Housing Authority ended its relationship with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in 2006. McKone calls that move a "mixed blessing." It gave the Housing Authority more freedom and more flexibility in its operations, but it also made the organization ineligible for direct federal funding.
The Housing Authority does not receive any federal, state or local funds for its daily operations, which are funded solely by rents. But during the last five years, the City Council has provided more than $800,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to the Housing Authority for renovations.
CDBG is a HUD program targeted at urban areas with low incomes and high poverty that funds anti-poverty efforts, infrastructure construction and programs to reduce blight.
The celebration gave Housing Authority officials an opportunity to show off the community center on Gist Place. The center had been run down and turned into a warehouse by previous management. But a few years ago, the Housing Authority renovated it and turned it back into a community center for residents.
"We work with the Chattanooga Food Bank and the Atlanta Community Food Bank," said McKone. "We do a food pantry here each month. We also do emergency food boxes. If a tenant comes up short on food, we can help them with that."
He said the Housing Authority's other community center, on Vann Circle, was renovated by Rock Bridge Community Church. In addition to serving as a community center, it hosts the Roan Resource Center, which provides services and classes for students at Roan School and their parents.
Between 100 and 125 units open up each year, and McKone said staff go into each one giving it a complete makeover. The Housing Authority has also renovated the exteriors of several buildings.
Housing Authority board Chairman George Woodward said he doesn't think most people realize just how many improvements the authority has made during the last several years.
"Most people don't even know this Housing Authority is not run or owned or financed by the city of Dalton," he said. "We are basically in the property management and tenant services business now."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.