Goodlett brings Lesotho to Dalton through art

Art lovers and/or travel enthusiasts can learn more about Lesotho through the works of a pair of the African nation's leading artists at an exhibition this month at the Creative Arts Guild.
"It has (immense) value," and there are actually several similarities between Lesotho and Dalton, said Murray Goodlett, an honorary consul of Lesotho. "Everybody knows everybody, because it's such a small country, it's a textile country, just like Dalton, and it's a very family-oriented country."
Goodlett, a graduate of Dalton High School, is presenting art from Lesotho's Meshu Mokitimi and Steve Mashoabathe Rasehloho.
"Meshu (pieces) are everywhere in Lesotho," and President Bill Clinton purchased one of his paintings while in Lesotho as part of a humanitarian mission, Goodlett said. Now 90, he's the godfather of the nation's artists, and astute viewers may recognize similarities between some of his paintings and certain works of Pablo Picasso.
Mashoabathe is "an up-and-coming" artist who excels with portraits and sculpting, Goodlett said. In fact, he's painted several pieces of Goodlett's family members on commission, and anyone who would like similar art for their own families is welcome to contact Goodlett at mggoodlett622@yahoo.com for more details.
This is an "awesome exhibit" made all the more special by Goodlett's close ties to Lesotho, as well as his deep and long local connections, said Amanda Brown, executive director of the Creative Arts Guild. His life story, collection of memorabilia and highlighting of art by Lesotho artists all contribute to the uniqueness of this exhibition in Gallery One11.
Black History Month is an ideal time to celebrate Black art and artists, and Goodlett sees himself as "a continuation" of his forebears.
Goodlett met Martin Luther King Jr. -- he still has a signed copy of King's 1963 book "Strength to Love" -- his aunt was a longtime educator in Atlanta who introduced him to what blossomed into a lifelong appreciation of art, and his great-grandfather, Levi Branham, "was the first Black teacher in Murray County," he said. "It's all connected."
Landlocked and mountainous, Lesotho is completely surrounded by South Africa, and it's slightly smaller than Maryland in terms of area, according to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency's World Factbook. The country gained independence from the British crown in 1966, and it's a parliamentary constitutional monarchy, with more than 75% of its land designated for agricultural use.
Lesotho is a member of the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the World Trade Organization, the Southern African Development Community, the Southern African Customs Union and the African Union, according to the U.S. Department of State. The country faces several challenges, from poverty and income inequality to one of the highest HIV/AIDS prevalence rates in the world.
Goodlett traces his "rebirth" to joining the Peace Corps more than two decades ago and directing an orphanage in Lesotho.
"I didn't know anything about Lesotho at the time, but I knew my life was changing, (and) it was a renaissance for me," he said. He still considers children from his orphanage "family," and they keep in touch, as they're "very dear to me."
Placed with a local family to smooth his transition to Lesotho, Goodlett flashed back to stories of his mother and other relatives, who were raised in similarly rustic, rural circumstances in this country.
Those in Lesotho may not have much in the way of luxuries, but they are proud, and "they make the best out of the situation," he said. "They do want better for their children, but it's a way of life there."
The orphanage had the country's backing, including King Letsie III and the royal family, which meant "we were able to attract a lot of attention," he said. Not all of the children there were orphans, either, with some simply dropped off by "destitute" parents hoping the orphanage could provide "a better life" through education and healthcare.
The orphanage is thriving today, in large measure due to an ABC News special from Diane Sawyer with England's Prince Harry that aired several years ago, he said.
"They have new dorms, electricity, running water, everything."
"I completed my job" at the orphanage after three years, but he remained bonded to Lesotho, acting as a consultant and eventually being named an honorary consul by King Letsie III, he said. He's attended many functions of state for the country, and he met both Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
His duties include raising awareness of Lesotho and making connections between that nation and the world, as "there are so many opportunities over there," he said. Mining, for example, could benefit the nation even more, but there's a lack of proper equipment.
Goodlett's exhibition, as well as "The Profound Responsibility of Individuality: A Selection of Works by Prominent African-American Artists" in Gallery Five20, both officially open Friday with an artist reception free and open to the public from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Brown said. The exhibits will be on display until Feb. 25, and "both are really important," especially during Black History Month.
The Guild's galleries are open from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday; 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, and by appointment on the weekend.
