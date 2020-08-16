Goodwin caps career in Whitfield County Schools with Teacher of the Year honor

Dee Goodwin has spent much of her life in the Whitfield County Schools system, first as a student for a dozen years, then for 29 years as a teacher, coach and instructor.
She concluded her career in a spectacular manner recently when she was selected as Beaverdale Elementary's Teacher of the Year, and then named the system's 2019-20 Teacher of the Year.
"It's an unbelievable honor, and when they called my name, I didn't believe it was my name," Goodwin said. "I feel lucky to have been part of Whitfield County Schools all these years" as a teacher and student. "I love the people, and this means the world to me."
"I can only hope I was chosen (for these awards) because they saw I poured my heart into this system, and how invested I was," she said. "I've always been an advocate and a positive voice for this system."
All of the teachers of the year for individual schools recognized during the Whitfield Education Foundation Employee Celebration at Southeast Whitfield High School have been superb representatives for the system, said Superintendent Judy Gilreath. To be a teacher of the year in Whitfield County Schools is an extra special honor, "because we have the best of the best teachers anywhere."
"You are the stars of Whitfield County, and I'm proud of every one of you," Gilreath said. She's especially proud of Goodwin, of whom "I'd heard wonderful things when I first came to Whitfield County Schools, and she more than lived up to" that hype.
"It's been a great ride, and this is an exciting way to finish," Goodwin said. "I could never have imagined my career would be so blessed."
"I've had the best of both worlds," added Goodwin, who was employed by the system since 1991 before retiring at the end of this past academic year. "I wouldn't change a thing."
Goodwin, a graduate of Northwest Whitfield High School, began her teaching career in special education for two years at Dawnville Elementary, then spent her remaining six years there as a classroom teacher. The second phase of her career was split, with the first half coordinating curriculum for the system, and the second half as a literacy coach at Beaverdale Elementary.
"I fell in love with special education," aiding students with extreme difficulties, such as wheelchairs and feeding tubes, she said. Goodwin and her then-boyfriend (now husband) Jeff even did respite care with some of her students.
She missed the academic instruction in a conventional classroom, however, so she jumped to that track, and she steadily took on more leadership roles in her school, she said. Administrators encouraged her to follow that path, which led her to work at the system level, and "I loved working with curriculum and teachers, but I missed the connection with students and coaching."
When she began her teaching career, Dawnville was still housed in a 1927 building, which showed every bit of its years, and "we had these big box computers," she said. "The overhead projector was our major technology, and we were just transitioning out of chalkboards."
"I thought it was great to have a marker board," she recalled with a chuckle. "Now, every child has access to a Chromebook."
Goodwin is relieved the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced schools into distance learning this year, instead of 20 or 30 years ago.
"If this happened when I started, it would have been a different experience, with no communication," she said. "We've come such a long way."
"When I started, I was lucky to have two conferences with parents a year, but now," with everything from cellphones to Facebook to the Remind app, "there's no reason we can't have strong partnerships with our families," she said. "We can really have parents on our side and work together on this."
Goodwin has observed one other change during her nearly three decades in education.
"The dress is a lot more casual, but that's fine with me," she said with a laugh. "I'm a casual girl.''
Some things remain consistent, however.
"You learn very quickly when you start teaching that it doesn't matter how you dress or how clean your room is," she said. "Kids figure out real quick if you care about them, and if you care about them, they'll run through a wall for you."
In retirement, Goodwin will miss "the sense of community you get from being part of a staff all working to help kids," so she may continue to teach and/or coach on a part-time basis, she said. As a retiree, she "thought I would travel and train, but the coronavirus has taught all of us that you miss connecting with people."
Plus, "I've always been super-driven and self-motivated, always looking for the next goal to reach," she said. "I'm not ready to sit back in the rocking chair, yet."
Though one of Goodwin's favorite quotes is Russel Warren's observation that "Obsessed is just a word the lazy use to describe the dedicated," she believes she could perhaps have taken more time to "enjoy the moment," she said. "I probably could have loosened up a little along the way."
But, she has "no regrets," she said. "I've loved (my) path."
Other Teachers of the Year
• Ashlyn Barnett, North Whitfield Middle School
• Amy Bowling, Valley Point Elementary
• Rebecca Bramblett, Eastbrook Middle School
• Michelle Brice, Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy
• Marjorie Buckler, Dug Gap Elementary
• Monica Clements, New Hope Middle School
• Valerie Dunn, Eastside Elementary School
• Cari Duttlinger, Dawnville Elementary
• Tracie Ellis, Tunnel Hill Elementary
• Carllene Edwards, Cedar Ridge Elementary
• Deidre Edwards, Phoenix High School
• Alice Hardin, Antioch Elementary
• Kendra Henson, Cohutta Elementary
• Morgan Herbort, Varnell Elementary
• Ashley Lyons, Westside Middle School
• Jeff McBrayer, Northwest Whitfield High School
• Julie Norton, Coahulla Creek High School
• Ethel Quintanilla, Crossroads Academy
• Karen Riner, Westside Elementary
• Alana Sane, Southeast Whitfield High School
• Kelly Shirk, Valley Point Middle School
• Amanda Thomas, New Hope Elementary
• Donna Trew, Pleasant Grove Elementary
It's incumbent upon these teachers to not only mentor new teachers, but also support veterans and even one another, especially in the midst of a new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Whitfield County Schools Superintendent Judy Gilreath said, noting, "We are all in this together."
