Goody bags for Valentine's Day

The Conasauga Drug Court's Community Outreach Group prepared candy goody bags for the 25 children that are involved in the Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center. The Community Outreach Group was developed by the Conasauga Drug Court program to allow participants a mechanism to develop, plan, promote and execute programs that allow participants to give back to the community. The bags were delivered to the crisis center Friday morning.

 

