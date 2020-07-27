GOP convention cancellation a disappointment for Dalton woman who had been selected as a delegate

Contributed photo

Dalton resident Dianne Putnam stands with the Georgia sign at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, where she served as an alternate delegate. Putnam was selected earlier this year as a delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention, which was scheduled to be held in August. But last week, President Donald Trump canceled most of the convention activities because of the surging number of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.