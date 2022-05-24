Local Republican Party voters went for the incumbents Tuesday night when selecting their nominees for the state House of Representatives in the Nov. 8 general election. No Democrats qualified for any of the seats representing the Greater Dalton area, meaning the Republican nominees will likely win reelection.
Voters picked Rep. Steve Tarvin of Chickamauga (5,547 votes 66.7%) over Todd Noblitt (1,436 votes, 17.27%) and Jim Coles (1,333 votes, 16.03%) for state House of Representatives District 2 in the Republican primary. District 2 includes parts of western and southern Whitfield County
Rep. Kasey Carpenter of Dalton defeated Nick Voyles 3,138 votes (66.2%) to 1,603 votes (33.8%) for the Republican nomination for House District 4. The district includes the city of Dalton and some surrounding precincts.
Rep. Jason Ridley of Chatsworth defeated Lee Coker 6,159 votes (66.43%) to 3,112 votes (33.57%) for the Republican nomination for House District 6. The district includes all of Murray County and part of northern Whitfield County.
Tarvin said he was “very pleased that the voters have chosen to return me to the state House.”
“I tried to run a clean campaign,” he said. “I tried to focus on the issues and the things that affect the voters. I’m particularly pleased with the results in Whitfield County. It previously wasn’t a large part of my district. To pick up precincts and do so well is really humbling. Whitfield County is now a major part of my district, and i’m going to be over there a lot.”
Tarvin took the Whitfield County portion of District 2 by 2,867 votes to a combined 1,231 for Coles and Noblitt.
Tarvin first won the District 2 seat during a special election in 2014 to fill the unexpired term of Jay Neal, who stepped down after being appointed by then-Gov. Nathan Deal as executive director of the Governor’s Office of Transition, Support and Re-entry. Tarvin won a full term later that year, and is seeking his fifth full term this year.
“It was a good night,” said Carpenter. “I want to thank the voters. I want to thank my opponent. He ran a clean race. I’m excited to have the opportunity to return to Atlanta and keep working on behalf of the voters.”
Carpenter, who owns the Oakwood Cafe and Cherokee Brewing + Pizza Co. in downtown Dalton and the Walnut Hill Farm wedding venue in the northern end of Whitfield County, won a special election in 2017 to fill the remaining term of Bruce Broadrick, who had stepped down earlier that year because of health reasons.
Carpenter was unopposed in the 2018 Republican primary and the general election and in the 2020 primary and general election.
Ridley said he was “very happy that the voters showed confidence in me.”
“i’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and continuing to work for them,” he said.
First elected in 2016, Ridley, a Murray County native, was a loan officer for 12 years with Appalachian Bank, First Bank of Dalton and AgGeorgia Farm Credit before starting a farm 10 years ago.
A term in the state House is two years.
The deadline for someone seeking to run as a write-in candidate to file and publish a notice of intent is Sept. 6, and Sept. 11 is the deadline to file an affidavit.
