For several summers the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society has sponsored Second Saturdays at its properties in downtown Chatsworth. The tradition continues this Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
At the Wright Hotel at the corner of Market Street and Second Avenue, visitors will find volunteers from the Hotel Committee on hand to give tours of this three-story structure, built in 1909. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Special displays here include period furniture, historic photographs, crafts of the southwest Indians for whom Katherine Wright Raine provided medical care during her career as a public health nurse and a revamped display of nursing memorabilia that belonged to this amazing lady who grew up at the hotel more than a century ago.
Also featured will be artifacts from the historic Keith’s Store at Tennga and a collection of paintings by Nannie Lou Brewer Arthur of Cisco. Like Chatsworth, Tennga and Cisco were “railroad towns” on the Louisville and Nashville line in the early 1900s.
The depot always features tours and talks about trains and the talc industry that helped build Chatsworth and which contributed much to Murray County’s economy for decades.
In addition to artifacts and model trains, some of the most popular Second Saturday events have featured music and this week is no exception. While a variety of country, gospel and bluegrass performers have attracted many visitors to the restored train station, many requested another “Red Book” singing featuring group (congregational, some would say) singing from the famous Church Hymnal, published by the Tennessee Music and Printing Company of Cleveland in 1951.
A compilation of songs from earlier days, the book became a staple of church music throughout the South. Even though the covers can be green or blue as well as the most famous red/maroon, the songs are the same, and all participants can find their “parts” and join in the singing.
Visitors can request their favorites, but songs like “I’ll Fly Away,” “Just a Little Talk with Jesus” and “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms” will certainly be included.
Toby Westmoreland and Tim Howard are coordinating the music which will begin at 2 p.m., giving time for visitors to also see the historic displays prior to or after the music.
There is no charge for the events or tours, but donations to continue the preservation of these amazing structures are always appropriate and much appreciated.
Sponsors of the Second Saturday programs that will continue through July and August are First National Community Bank, Peeples Funeral Home, Murray County Elected Officials, Captain D’s, Bojangles, Krystal, Dr. John Robison and Bradley Ace Hardware.
For more information, check the Chatsworth Depot and Wright Hotel Facebook pages as well as the historical society’s website.
