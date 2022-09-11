The Gospel Songbirds of Dalton

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church welcomes The Gospel Songbirds of Dalton on their “Good News Tour" on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 5 p.m. in the church courtyard (event will moved indoors if raining). A love offering will be collected, and a chili supper will follow. The church is at 901 W. Emery St.

