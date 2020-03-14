ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp declared a public health emergency Saturday morning and called for a special session of the Georgia General Assembly.
Kemp said as of Saturday there are 64 cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, representing the largest 24-hour increase since the outbreak.
"Our state has been facing an unprecedented public health threat," Kemp said.
The governor expressed concern about recent cases where the source is unknown. He said his administration is working to establish independent test sites in every region of Georgia and will announce locations early next week.
Kemp has summoned lawmakers back to Atlanta for the special session at 8 a.m. Monday, March 16, to ratify the declaration through a joint resolution.
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.