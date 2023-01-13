ATLANTA — Brian Kemp was sworn in Thursday for his second term as governor of Georgia.
The inauguration ceremony also saw constitutional officers take their oaths of office before a crowd inside the Georgia State University Convocation Center in downtown Atlanta.
“Over the next four years, we're going to be focused on growing Georgia, not growing government," Kemp said. "That’s why we will invest state dollars but putting them back in your pockets, not building new state bureaucracies.”
Kemp touted his fights against government mandates and the state’s record-low unemployment of approximately 3%. He said he plans to bring good-paying jobs and tougher penalties for criminals during his tenure.
Kemp said his office planned to release budget recommendations for fiscal year 2023-24 on Friday.
He said the budget recommendations entail a $2,000 pay raise for all state employees, including all pre-K teachers and all K-12 school personnel, and public safety.
“There is no doubt that a salary increase would assist with recruitment and retention of excellent educators for Georgia’s children," said Craig Harper, executive director of Professional Association of Georgia Educators, in a statement following Kemp's announcement. "In a recent survey of PAGE members, 84% of participants reported difficulty in covering living expenses with their existing salary — with 45% taking on a second job to make ends meet, and 43% supplementing their income with additional paid assignments. All respondents ranked inadequate salary among their top three reasons for leaving the profession.”
The state's budget proposal, Kemp said, would also add $150 million for one-time grant opportunities for school districts to address learning loss, school security, and help more than 9,000 paraprofessionals become certified teachers. An estimated $1 billion toward tax refunds for Georgia taxpayers and $1 billion to fund homeowner property tax relief are also included in Kemp’s proposed budget.
He said he wants to Georgia to become the electric mobility capital of America.
He referenced the growth of SK Innovations Battery Plant since expanding in Commerce in 2019. He also cited expansions of other companies, including Hyundai.
“We’re announcing suppliers to all these projects almost on a weekly basis,” Kemp said. “In all, the electric mobility industry will be responsible for 35 projects across Georgia, to the tune of $23 billion in investment and 28,000 jobs. I believe this is a unique opportunity for our state and for the thousands upon thousands of hardworking Georgians who will benefit from great jobs and innovative companies for generations to come.”
Newly-elected Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who will now preside over the state Senate, was also sworn in to office.
The former state senator touted investments in teacher pay, a $6 billion surplus, Georgia’s ranking as a top state to do business for nine consecutive years and mental health reform.
“We want to continue to invest in our health care system including mental health services to create a safer, healthier, stronger Georgia. Working together we can write the next chapter of the Georgia successful,” Jones said.
Among Jones’ priorities are lower state income taxes, supporting law enforcement and strengthening sentencing guidelines for violent repeat offenders.
Other constitutional officers sworn in were Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Insurance Commissioner John King, Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson, Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper and School Superintendent Richard Woods.
