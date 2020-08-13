Governor signs bill to allow Dalton Utilities to borrow for electrical assets without a public referendum

Local officials welcomed news that Gov. Brian Kemp has signed into law a bill that allows Dalton Utilities to borrow money for electrical assets without holding a public referendum.
"I'd received word some time ago that he was going to sign the bill. But it was still welcome news when I found out he actually signed it," said state Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton, one of the bill's sponsors.
"I'm glad we got this done for the city," he said. "This is the way it works when they borrow for natural gas or water or wastewater. Three years ago, the city issued $75 or $80 million for upgrades to the water and wastewater systems."
State Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, said that while residents may no longer have a direct vote on the utility's borrowing for electrical assets, the residents still will have a voice.
"Any bonds will have to be approved by the City Council, which is elected by the voters," he said. "The bonds will also have to be approved by Dalton Utilities' board, which is appointed by the City Council. It (the new law) will give Dalton Utilities more flexibility, a greater ability to move quickly and help promote economic development."
The City Council unanimously voted in 2018 and earlier this year to support the bill.
"My thing was that I wanted Dalton Utilities to hold two public meetings to explain the bill and answer questions," said Mayor David Pennington. "They did that and very few people showed up, which I think shows there wasn't a lot of opposition to the bill."
The bill passed the state Senate in 2019 but was narrowly defeated in the state House of Representatives.
Dalton Utilities CEO Ton Bundros said the utility plans to borrow up to $100 million "to finance badly-needed improvements to its existing electric assets." He said the utility does not plan to borrow money to help finance two new units at Plant Vogtle, a nuclear facility near Waynesboro in eastern Georgia along the Savannah River, that are years behind schedule. Dalton Utilities has a 1.6% stake in the plant.
