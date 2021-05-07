Governor signs child welfare bill sponsored by Payne

Gov. Brian Kemp has signed Senate Bill 20, sponsored by state Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton, into law.
“I was honored to witness the fruit of my labor, as I joined Gov. Kemp in signing Senate Bill 20, which would revise the Child Advocate Advisory Committee to include three additional members: one current or former foster parent, one former foster child who is either 18 or has graduated from high school while still in the Georgia foster care system, and one individual who has served for at least three years as a court-appointed special advocate,” said Payne. “These new positions will best represent the interests and needs of children in foster care across Georgia.”
There are currently seven members of the Child Advocate Advisory Committee. The new members will be appointed by the governor, lieutenant governor and speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively. The board advises the state Office of the Child Advocate, which oversees the Georgia child welfare system.
Payne serves as the chairman of the Senate Education and Youth Committee. He represents the 54th Senate District, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties and parts of Gordon and Pickens counties.
