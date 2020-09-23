Dr. Daniel Grace and Dr. Sarbjit Masson have joined Hamilton Medical Center's internal medicine clinic as attending physicians.
The clinic is a component of Hamilton's new internal medicine physician residency program. Eighteen resident physicians are treating patients at the clinic, under the supervision of an attending physician. Dr. Deidre Pierce, program director, is also one of the attending physicians.
Grace is a board-certified internal medicine physician. He earned his medical degree from Mercer University School of Medicine in Macon. Previously, Grace served as the medical director for the University of North Carolina Pardee Signature Care Center in Hendersonville, North Carolina. More recently, he worked as an assistant professor at the University of Missouri.
Masson is an assistant professor for the Medical College of Georgia. He earned his medical degree from Dayanand Medical College & Hospital in Ludhiana, India. Recently, he completed his internal medicine residency at East Tennessee State University.
Services provided at the clinic are geared toward prevention, diagnosis and treatment of internal diseases of all types. Typical visits are for physical examinations, diabetes management, hypertension (high blood pressure) treatment and other general healthcare services.
Internal medicine is a discipline of specialists trained broadly and extensively to meet the healthcare needs of most adults.
Internists combine knowledge of basic medical science with the humanistic (focus on human welfare, values and dignity) aspects of medicine.
