Graduates grateful to learn in native language

Reina Moreno and Keyla Reyes, who completed their Child Development Associates certifications earlier this month, are both grateful for their acceptance into the program, and being accepted into the program, and they highly recommend it to others.
(Interviews with Moreno and Reyes were conducted with the assistance of translator Maria Aguilar.)
"It's always been natural" for Moreno to work with youth, and she did so for years in her native Mexico before coming to the United States five years ago, so when this opportunity crossed her radar, she "jumped at it," she said. She's eager to work in a local child care center, then learn English, and she hopes to one day be employed by one of the local school systems.
Moreno particularly appreciated her time volunteering — students in this program are asked to complete 480 hours of volunteer work — at City Park School, where she observed differences in education between America and Mexico, especially the use of advanced technology for learning in U.S. schools, she said. Discovering those nuances during her time at the elementary school will only improve her own instructional techniques with youth.
This program "is a foot in the door, clearing a pathway," said Suzanne Harbin, director of the early childhood initiative for the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia. "If we can get them started here, that will seed (more development), and we need this in our community."
Reyes enrolled in the program, first and foremost, so she could be better educated herself, which will benefit her as a mother to two children, ages 7 and 3, as well as the other youth she'll teach, she said. "How can I educate others if I don't educate myself, first?"
The most arduous element of the class was transitioning to distance learning during the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but she still learned crucial lessons in the program, Reyes said. For example, she now understands how valuable early education is for the way it impacts cognition in young children — an impact that lasts well into adulthood.
The Child Development Associates certification is a collaborative effort between Georgia Northwestern Technical College's department of early care and learning and the early childhood initiative at the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia designed to help child care centers "in our community find qualified teaching candidates who speak Spanish," Harbin said. These students "will be culturally competent as they work with our youngest Hispanic children and their families."
"The other interesting thing about this group of ladies (is) they all speak Spanish as their home language, (and) the classes are taught in Spanish by professors who are bilingual or use a Spanish interpreter," Harbin said. Even their final assessment is in Spanish, which is a rarity.
And that language piece is vital to the success of the course, because with "no language barrier, we didn't have to worry about understanding English and the material at the same time," Reyes said. "Often, because of the language barrier, we have to put our dreams on hold, but now we can accomplish what we dream of doing."
Moreno seconded those sentiments, saying, "we are very thankful for this opportunity to study in our primary language."
