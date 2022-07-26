In 2006, the Georgia Department of Driver Services opened a Dalton customer service center "in a trailer with the assumption that we would get (a permanent building) sometime soon," said Spencer Moore, commissioner of the department.
On Monday, state and local officials gathered for the grand opening of that building at 235 Wagner Drive next to the site of the trailer that formerly housed the customer service center.
"Our plan has finally come to fruition," said Moore. "It took a little longer than we planned, but I am glad we are here."
The building has been open for business since June 29, and Moore said it has served 1,735 customers.
"And 100 percent of them have been served in 30 minutes or less," he said.
The building is 8,100 square feet. The trailer was 4,800 square feet.
The customer service center issues and renews driver's licenses and replaces lost and stolen licenses. It also conducts written and road tests for driver's licenses including commercial driver's licenses (CDLs).
David Connell, chairman of the board of the Georgia Department of Driver Services, said the first contact some people have with government in Georgia is at a Department of Driver Services customer service center.
"Think about it," he said. "If someone moves to Dalton to work, one of the first things he does is get his driver's license changed. We want to make a good first impression."
In addition to the new building, the $2.7 million project included repairs to the asphalt CDL testing pads.
In a video message, Gov. Brian Kemp said CDL testing is a vital part of the center's mission.
"This new facility will help to better serve this region and our fellow Georgians," Kemp said. "As we continue to have supply chain challenges, this facility will do a lot to address the need for commercial truck drivers and thereby have an impact statewide."
Moore said when the customer service center opened in 2006 it was just the sixth CDL testing site in the state. He said there are now 10. He said the Department of Driver Services recently broke ground for an 11th CDL testing center in Douglas County and has plans for a 12th.
State Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton, said the Dalton customer service center serves all of the district he represents, which includes Murray County, and North Georgia.
"This is a big deal," he said. "This building and the improved CDL testing site allows them to serve the residents of this area much more efficiently."
The building sits on land donated by the Whitfield County government.
"This shows what we can do when we work together," said county Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen. "This was a partnership with the state. We had to deed this property to the state before they could commit the money to building here. Of course, we are currently working on improving Hill Road, and part of that will create a second entrance. This has been a great partnership, and this is a beautiful building."
Commissioner John Thomas agrees.
"I brought my daughter here (to get her license) two years ago, and it was basically a double-wide trailer," he said. "This is much nicer."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.