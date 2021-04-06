Grand opening held for new Murray County Tax Commissioner's Office

Contributed photo

Tax Commissioner Billy Childers and colleagues recently celebrated the grand opening of the new Murray County Tax Commissioner's Office by welcoming local professionals and the public to 101 S. Third Ave. in Chatsworth. The county has remodeled an old bank building to be the home of the new office. The new building comes with many features. There is now a drive-thru window and a drop box. From left are Diane Arnold (Chatsworth-Eton-Murray-County Chamber of Commerce), Amanda Maltoney (Tax Commissioner's Office employee), Tamara Adams (Keep Chatsworth Murray Beautiful, chamber delegate), Jess Rodriguez (Tax Commissioner's Office employee), Donna Flood (Clerk of Court, chamber delegate), Diane Stevenson (Tax Commissioner's Office employee), Shane Smith (Tax Commissioner's Office employee), Ruby Abernathy (Tax Commissioner's Office employee), Charlotte Hepler (Tax Commissioner's Office employee), Pastor Graham Arp (Chatsworth First United Methodist Church), Childers, Tommy Parker (county manager), Greg Hogan (sole commissioner), Lee Harris (Food City manager, chamber board), KW Gong (Chatsworth mayor), Melissa Webb (Tax Commissioner's Office employee), Larry Sampson (chief of Elections & Registration), Eric Dunkel (AdventHealth, chamber delegate), Brian Cooper (Murray County jailer), Jimmy Davenport (Murray County sheriff), Karen Steely (AdventHealth, chamber board) and Steve Loughridge (Murray County Schools superintendent).