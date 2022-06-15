After some 25 years of planning, fundraising and work, Rocky Face Ridge Park will host its grand opening on Monday, July 25, at 4:30 p.m.
The entrance to the park is on Crow Valley Road.
"It's a thousand-acre conservation park, all natural," said Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen. "It has a Civil War heritage. It has a hiking trail, biking trails, a (small lake). We are adding bathrooms and pavilions and things like that to make it really friendly for people from all walks of life."
Jensen announced the grand opening at the commissioners' Monday meeting.
"We will have a variety of groups represented including those involved in developing the park over the last 20 years and present," said Parks and Recreation Department Director Brian Chastain. "We don’t have a full list as that’s still being finalized."
The park has been open from dawn to dusk since spring 2021. But officials have held off on having a grand opening until the bathrooms could be installed. Those were delayed for several months. The officials then tried to arrange a date on which representatives of the various groups that helped create the park could attend.
In 2003, the Board of Commissioners used state and federal grants to buy 650 acres on Rocky Face Ridge to help preserve the numerous Civil War fortifications along the ridge and to maintain it as greenspace.
In 2014, the county acquired the 301-acre Grant Farm, which abuts the acres the county already owned and was the site of two Civil War battles in 1864, and was also the site of Confederate encampments when the Confederate Army spent the winter of 1863-64 in Dalton following the Battle of Chattanooga. The farm is where the parking lot and trailheads are located.
Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association (SORBA) representatives helped design the mountain bike trails and provided $75,000 for their construction. The county received a $200,000 grant from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division to build the trails, and it received a $77,000 grant from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund to help build a parking lot, pavilion and restrooms at the Grant Farm at the foot of the ridge.
Dalton Utilities provided some funding because the new use of the land helps preserve the watershed feeding nearby Haig Mill Lake by getting the 80 cows that had been on the farm off the property.
The National Park Service’s American Battlefield Protection Program also provided funding, as did private groups and foundations such as the Lyndhurst Foundation in Chattanooga, the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia, the Riverview Foundation in Chattanooga and Save the Dalton Battlefields.
And the county used $300,000 from its share of the four-year, $66 million 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) to finish the work.
The Civil War Trust and the Georgia Piedmont Land Trust both have easements on the property, giving them final approval on any use of the site to make sure the Civil War history is preserved and that the site remains as natural as possible.
County officials said they hope to have representatives from all of those organizations present at the grand opening.
The commissioners voted 4-0 Monday to approve up to $75,000 for the pavilions at Rocky Face Ridge Park. Jensen typically votes only if there is a tie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.