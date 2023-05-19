Gov. Brian Kemp has announced he has made preliminary grant awards totaling more than $225 million for 142 qualified projects that improve neighborhood assets like parks, recreation facilities, sidewalks and healthy food access in communities across the state disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"With our partners on both the local and state levels we've prioritized helping Georgia's communities further recover from the pandemic with a bottom-up approach," said Kemp. "As the first in the nation to reopen our economy, we were fortunate to lead the nation in the recovery while fighting for both lives and livelihoods. Today, we're investing these funds to see that recovery continue, and I want to thank our partners for helping us make that possible."
The program funds will be allotted to local units of government, counties or nonprofits to use in improving or maintaining recreational facilities in Qualified Census Tracts or for repair or maintenance due to significantly greater use of public facilities during the pandemic.
Whitfield County will receive $2,100,275.10 for the Prater’s Mill Historic Site-South Side project.
State Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, said, “Prater’s Mill means so much to the historic community of Whitfield County. Adding permanent restrooms will not only increase visitation to the historical site annually but it will also provide our community with much better facilities during the all-important festival weekend, which attracts people from all over the Southeast.”
State Rep. Jason Ridley, R-Chatsworth, said, “Prater's Mill is a historical site that thousands of people of all ages enjoy every year and these much-needed improvements will be there to host thousands more for years to come.”
Whitfield County will also receive $966,783.40 for the rehabilitation of damaged tennis and pickleball courts.
Carpenter said, “As a father of four children I have seen firsthand the astronomical rise of pickleball as a recreational activity. These funds will expand and restore the pickleball courts in the northern areas of the county. Our citizens can’t wait to see the transformation. Special thanks to the governor’s team for making this a reality.”
State Rep. Steve Tarvin, R-Chickamauga, said, "We are pleased to receive these awards for repairs as well as new construction of outdoor recreation areas. I would like to thank Gov. Kemp for his consideration of these projects which will benefit people of all ages in Whitfield County as well as surrounding communities.”
Ridley said, "It's great to see these two projects in Whitfield County have been picked to receive these much-needed improvements. The improvements to the tennis and pickleball courts at Edwards Park will enhance the park even more, which is used daily.”
State Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton, said, “We’re looking forward to the benefits these grants will provide to the Northwest Georgia community. Both the young and the elderly alike will directly benefit from these awarded community enhancement projects and I look forward to an even better quality of life that these projects will offer to families across our area.”
The city of Dalton will receive $2,199,477.50 for the Pentz and Cuyler Street Corridor Improvements Project connecting Gateway Park and Burr Park.
Carpenter said, “Our community is super excited about receiving these grant dollars to help us improve the walking paths in our downtown district. Accessibility from Gateway Park to Burr Park is something that our citizens will enjoy for generations to come.”
The Dalton Parks and Recreation Department will receive $2.2 million for improvements to Heritage Point Park.
Carpenter said, "Improvements at Heritage Point, including the addition of two soccer fields, is something that our community has been trying to achieve for the last decade. We would like to thank the governor’s team for approving these ARPA (federal American Rescue Plan Act) funds for such an important project for our community. Soccertown USA needs all of the soccer fields we can build.”
