Grant will improve entrance to Eton on Highway 411

Persistence counts, says Eton Mayor Billy Cantrell.
The city of Eton recently received a $38,235 Roadside Enhancement and Beautification Council grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).
“We've applied for this for many, many years,” Cantrell said. “We applied for seven straight years. They did away with the funding for the program for two years, then we applied for it this year and got it. And we are very pleased to get it. It means a lot to a small city.”
The grant was formerly called a Gateway Grant.
“It's for the entrance to a city, to dress it up,” Cantrell said. “As you come down Highway 411 into Eton, we want to make it a real nice entrance. There will be signage and landscaping. It will beautify the entrance to the city.”
Cantrell said plans currently call for emphasizing Eton's connection to the nearby Cohutta Wilderness, a 36,977-acre federal wilderness area inside the Chattahoochee National Forest and the Cherokee National Forest that is a popular destination for outdoor recreation such as backpacking, camping and hiking.
“We want to let people know we are the gateway to the Cohutta Wilderness,” Cantrell said.
He said city officials want to begin work on the project next spring.
“It's in GDOT's right-of-way, so they have to sign off on everything before we can begin,” he said. “There's some pre-work to do. We have to lay everything out. Keller Outdoor (based in Chatsworth) is partnering with us on this. They will lay everything out.”
