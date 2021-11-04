Gratefull community Thanksgiving meal canceled, organizers will instead hold a food drive, entertainment at the Burr Performing Arts Park

Two years ago, on the Monday before Thanksgiving, more than 1,400 people gathered on Hamilton Street in downtown Dalton for Gratefull Dalton, a community meal complete with turkey and dressing and plenty of new friendships.
"It was a big success," said Allyson Coker, project manager for Believe Greater Dalton, which organized the event. "By comparison, when Chattanooga hosted its first Gratefull event, it drew 700 to 800 people."
Believe Greater Dalton is a Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce-led effort to improve the community.
Organizers hoped Gratefull Dalton would become an annual event but in 2020, Believe Greater Dalton decided not to hold Gratefull because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, it held a drive-thru food drive for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, which serves 20 counties including Whitfield and Murray. Coker said after looking at the local COVID-19 numbers recently they decided to put Gratefull on hold for another year.
"The whole intent of the event is community building and bringing people together," she said. 'Come as strangers, leave as family' is the tagline. The idea is to sit next to someone you don't know, at one long table, sharing a meal together. We really, really wanted to see it take place, but in an abundance of caution, we decided to wait one more year."
Instead, they'll hold Grateful Dalton Give Back on Monday, Nov. 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton.
"This will be another food drive for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank," she said. "Last year, we raised over 3,500 pounds of food. We hope to top that this year. We've extended the event."
Everything collected will go to agencies in Whitfield County.
"The agencies will come pick it up at Burr Park after we have it collected and sorted," she said. "And if anyone wishes to make a financial donation, that will also stay in Whitfield County."
People are asked to bring canned goods with easy-open lids as well as shelf-stable, single-serve and family-size macaroni and cheese and pastas, cereal and single-serve breakfast items, peanut butter, bagged dry beans and snack bars.
"We can't have Gratefull, but if it's a nice day and the weather holds up, we encourage people to pick up lunch from one of our local restaurants and bring a blanket or bring some chairs to Burr Park and have a picnic in the park," Coker said. "We'll have cornhole and other games. We'll have music. We are trying to arrange some local bands. But we don't have anything confirmed yet. It may be just a DJ."
