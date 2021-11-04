Gratefull community Thanksgiving meal canceled, organizers will instead hold a food drive, entertainment at the Burr Performing Arts Park

File/Daily Citizen-News

In 2020 the Gratefull drive-thru food drive on the Monday before Thanksgiving collected more than 3,500 pounds of food for local food pantries. Believe Greater Dalton, which organized the event, hopes to top that at this year's Gratefull Dalton Give Back, which will be Monday, Nov. 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton.