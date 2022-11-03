With the Gratefull community Thanksgiving meal less than three weeks away, organizers said the preparations are going well.
"All the restaurants that were involved the last time are excited to be part of it this year," said Allyson Coker, project manager for Believe Greater Dalton, which sponsors the event.
She said there will be restaurants involved this year that weren't involved in the inaugural Gratefull in 2019. The goal, she said, is to have a selection of food "that looks like Dalton. We want someone’s plate to look like our community, to have all of our great restaurants represented.”
After a two-year hiatus, the free Gratefull community Thanksgiving meal returns on Monday, Nov. 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be several tables linked together set up between the Burr Performing Arts Park and the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce to form one big table. The goal is to bring the community together and help Dalton residents make new acquaintances.
Organizers are looking for about 200 volunteers to help serve the food. Coker said the servers will work in shifts, so the volunteers will have an opportunity to eat. To sign up to volunteer, go to https://tinyurl.com/sdc9s9bp.
More than 1,400 people attended the inaugural Gratefull meal. “Come as strangers, eat as family” was the goal. People enjoyed a meal complete with turkey and dressing, tamales, vegetable lasagna and many other foods as well as a great deal of fellowship.
Believe Greater Dalton, a project sponsored by the chamber, hoped to build on that success. But the COVID-19 pandemic forced the organization to change its plans. Instead of a community dinner, it hosted food drives to support local food banks in 2020 and 2021.
“Those food drives were very successful,” said Coker. “But we want to get back to our original vision."
Coker said if restaurants want to take part they can contact her at coker@daltonchamber.org.
Believe Greater Dalton focuses on six strategic areas to improve the community: educational outcomes, housing, entrepreneurship, economic development, downtown development and community pride.
A community member brought the idea for Gratefull to Believe Greater Dalton in 2018, based on a community dinner that has taken place annually in Chattanooga for several years. Several people active with Believe Greater Dalton and other community organizations volunteered at the Chattanooga dinner in 2018 to get a feel for what it takes to put on an event like that and decided they would like to try it here.
Coker said there are still some people who may be wary of attending a gathering of a large group of people.
“But I think that, especially after the events of the last three years, people are eager for a sense of community,” she said. “I really believe that there are a lot of people who are looking for something like this. I certainly hope that it will be at least as successful as 2019.”
