After a two-year hiatus, the free Gratefull community Thanksgiving lunch will return this year on Monday, Nov. 21.
“We are really excited about this,” said Allyson Coker, project manager for Believe Greater Dalton, which sponsors the event. “We hope to match the success we had in 2019 and to move forward with the vision and the intent that we had when this was created.”
More than 1,400 people attended the inaugural Gratefull meal in 2019. “Come as strangers, eat as family” was the goal. Hamilton Street was closed and a large table was placed in front of the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce headquarters at 100 S. Hamilton St. People sat at the table and enjoyed a meal complete with turkey and dressing, tamales, vegetable lasagna and many other foods as well as a great deal of fellowship.
Believe Greater Dalton, a project sponsored by the chamber, hoped to build on that success. But the COVID-19 pandemic forced the organization to change its plans. Instead of a community dinner, it hosted food drives to support local food banks in 2020 and 2021.
“Those food drives were very successful,” said Coker. “But we want to get back to our original vision. We’ll be doing it from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. We’ll close off Hamilton Street and put up the big table between Burr Park and the chamber.”
Believe Greater Dalton will once again be partnering with the United Way of Northwest Georgia, which will coordinate volunteers to serve the meals.
“They helped us with that in 2019,” Coker said. “We hope to get something out on social media by the end of (October) that will allow people to go online and sign up for a time slot to volunteer.”
Coker said they are working with local restaurants to provide the food.
“We’ve been talking to the restaurants that worked with us in 2019,” said Coker. “We’ve had such a great reaction from them.”
Coker said if restaurants want to take part they can contact her at coker@daltonchamber.org.
“We would love to have more restaurants take part,” she said. “We want more variety. We want someone’s plate to look like our community, to have all of our great restaurants represented.”
Believe Greater Dalton focuses on six strategic areas to improve the community: educational outcomes, housing, entrepreneurship, economic development, downtown development and community pride.
A community member brought the idea for Gratefull to Believe Greater Dalton in 2018, based on a community dinner that has taken place annually in Chattanooga for several years. Several people active with Believe Greater Dalton and other community organizations volunteered at the Chattanooga dinner in 2018 to get a feel for what it takes to put on an event like that and decided they would like to try it here.
The goal was to bring the community together and help Dalton residents make new acquaintances, and the event drew a diverse group of people.
Coker said there are still some people who may be wary of attending a gathering of a large group of people.
“But I think that, especially after the events of the last three years, people are eager for a sense of community,” she said. “I really believe that there are a lot of people who are looking for something like this. I certainly hope that it will be at least as successful as 2019.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.