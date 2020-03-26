Graves announces modified Congressional Art Competition

Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ranger, has announced that his office will be hosting the annual Congressional Art Competition to encourage and recognize student artists from high schools across the 14th Congressional District, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties.
Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent across the nation and in each congressional district. The competition through Graves’ office this year will be modified due to the ongoing public health crisis, but participation is still encouraged and welcomed.
“Every year I am so impressed with the talent in northwest Georgia, and this year will be no different,” said Graves. “Though many schools are closed right now, I am still encouraging students to share their creative talents with our community. I look forward to seeing all of the submissions and recognizing our local artists.”
This year, the office of Rep. Graves has asked students and teachers to submit high resolution photos via email of any art that they would like to be part of the competition. The first place winner’s artwork will eventually be shipped to Washington, D.C., where it will remain on display in the Cannon House Office Building’s Capitol Tunnel for one year, alongside the first place artwork from every congressional district in the country. The deadline for art submissions is April 17.
The judges, chosen by the Rome Area Council of the Arts, will view the art digitally and will name the top three places as well as two honorable mentions. There will also be a people’s choice award, and the public will be able to view all of this year’s submissions via a webpage on Graves’ official website. The webpage will be shared with the public in the coming weeks.
Students who would like to participate in the competition should email their high resolution photos and necessary attachments to Tracey.bartley@mail.house.gov and Valerie.jones@mail.house.gov.
Congressional Art Competition timeline
• April 17: Submission deadline for digital entries.
• April 20: Submissions forwarded to judging panel.
• May 1: Judges' decisions due to congressional office.
Additional dates will be announced.
You can access the student release form at https://tinyurl.com/rvz8fo3.
You can access the competition rules and regulations at https://tinyurl.com/rpr6rxe.
