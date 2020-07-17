Graves' priorities to boost cyber and telecommunications security approved by full committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The full U.S. House Appropriations Committee has approved provisions championed by Rep. Tom Graves, Republican leader of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, to implement a strong, national 5G strategy; create more secure telecommunications networks; prevent international cybercriminals from accessing U.S. financial markets; empower federal agencies to use cloud technology; and set strong security standards for the digital devices that enter homes.
All five priorities were included in the Manager’s Amendment as part of the fiscal year 2021 Financial Services and General Government funding bill.
Wednesday marked the last full Appropriations Committee markup for Graves, a Republican from Ranger who is not seeking reelection, and his last as Republican leader of the subcommittee. He thanked his colleagues on the committee for their friendship and collaboration during the last decade, saying, “I certainly hope whoever joins this committee after I leave will have the same experience I did. One that’s full of congeniality, spirited debate and bipartisan friends who aren’t afraid to tell you when you can do better. Thank you all for an amazing decade. It’s been the honor of my life.”
