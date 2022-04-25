The New Echota Chapter, Continental Society Daughters of Indian Wars, invites you to the “Red Bird” gravesite marking ceremony on Saturday, April 30, at 2 p.m. at the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, 715 Chattanooga Ave.
“Red Bird’s” mortal remains lay buried under the right of way of the Western & Atlantic Railroad.
Marvin Sowder will discuss the life and tragic death of “Red Bird” and events that took place just prior to the removal of the Cherokee Nation to Oklahoma, 1838-1839 on the dismal “Trail of Tears." A reception follows the service. Please RSVP to midasthree@charter.net or (706) 673-4456.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.