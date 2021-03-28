'Great energy' at Dalton Public Schools' job fair

The new Hammond Creek Middle School hosted Dalton Public Schools' first in-person teacher recruitment fair since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and face-to-face interactions provided a boost of energy to those in attendance.
The "great energy" March 13, especially in the Blue Ridge School room, stood out most to Greg Burrell, who has extensive teaching and coaching experience in addition to his current administrative duties as an assistant principal in Ellijay, he said. "I could definitely feel that, and it was awesome."
A main goal of Blue Ridge's principal, Christine Long, was to translate that "energy we have every day in our school" to candidates at the job fair, she said. "We're looking for candidates who will come in ready to learn, be leaders, and be coachable (so they) can fit into the culture we've worked so hard to build."
While many job fairs have been virtual during the last year due to the pandemic, those present were grateful for the in-person interactions.
"It's so much more personable this way, because you can feel the energy, and everyone is excited," Long said. "I've done the virtual job fairs, and it's a different feel than face to face, but you can really feel their personalities when you meet in person."
Candidate Katie Gravitt concurred, adding she's noticed the difference of virtual versus in-person interactions during her student teaching.
"It's just not the same as seeing faces and collaborating in" a shared space, Gravitt said. Whether a teacher-employee interaction, or one between employer and potential employee, "there's nothing like having that personal connection."
"I was holding out hope" this fair could be conducted in-person rather than virtually, said Mendy Woods, Dalton Public Schools' chief human resources officer. "We're really excited," especially after the success of last year's fair, which was held at Dalton Middle School.
That was the school system's first staff recruitment fair in several years, Woods said. In the days afterward, "we had a lot of administrators" quickly extend job offers to candidates from the fair.
"We got some of our best people from last year's" job fair, said Pat Holloway, the school system's chief of staff. "It really helps" to have job fairs like this and to hold them relatively early in the calendar, because "if you wait too long, (candidates) find other jobs."
Burrell recently moved back to this area and is looking to eliminate that lengthy commute, he said.
"I've been through the Dalton-Whitfield leadership academy back when I worked at Southeast Whitfield High School, so I got to know some Dalton Public Schools teachers and administrators through that (program), and it's really exciting to feel the excitement they have for (their) system."
Gravitt will graduate from Dalton State College in May, and she's already "hunting for jobs," particularly at the middle school level, she said. Children that age "are really fun, (as) they're still kids, but they're also getting to the point where they're discovering the world around them, and I'd like to help them navigate that."
"I want to be that person they know cares about them, because that is so important," she said. Teaching is a "very creative (endeavor), too, and I'm a creative person."
As a teacher, there's a moment "when you're explaining to a student, and you see them grasp (the concept)," said Manuel Pedroza, a 2012 Dalton High School graduate currently teaching eighth-grade science in Rome. "I really enjoy that."
Growing up, Pedroza, who still resides in Dalton and hopes to return home in a teaching capacity, tutored his brothers and sisters, so he was perhaps destined to become an educator, he said. "I always liked that interaction."
Brittany Williamson, currently a special education teacher in Tennessee, also credits her upbringing for her career.
"I have a younger sister who has been special education her whole life," said Williamson, who is looking to remain in special education instruction. "It's what I'm good at."
Williamson was impressed by those she met in the school system's Exceptional Student Services department.
"They were super sweet, knowledgeable, and up-to-date on all the federal (rules and regulations)," she said. That wasn't a surprise to Williamson, though, since "Dalton Public Schools has a really good reputation."
Ideally, Pedroza would continue teaching science, a subject he loves, "especially the labs," he said. Students "really look forward to the labs, too."
New staff members will join the school system at a time of major change, as Dalton Public Schools will reconfigure grades and introduce new buildings beginning with the 2021-22 academic year. Hammond Creek, a school for grades six and seven, will open, as will Dalton Junior High School, for grades eight and nine, which will be in the current Dalton Middle School. The Dalton Academy, a magnet school for grades 10-12, will be on the remodeled middle school campus, as well, and Dalton High will shift from a 9-12 school to also be a 10-12 building.
Hammond Creek "is a really nice building," said Pedroza, a Dalton Public Schools alumnus. "It's really good what they're doing" with new buildings and the grade reconfiguration.
The school system has already informed current staff members which schools they'll be at next year, so "we can figure out where we have openings," Holloway said. This job fair can help fill some of those positions, and "we're really excited."
