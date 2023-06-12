NOI

The Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce announced the 45 participants of the upcoming Leadership Dalton-Whitfield Class of 2024.

The program will kick off its 39th program year on Aug. 30 with an orientation and one-day retreat at Walnut Hill Farm. The program will then continue over the next several months and participants will discuss a wide variety of topics on medical and healthcare, quality of life, education, local and state governments, our judicial system, economic development and the advanced leadership academy. The program will conclude in May with a graduation dinner and the participants will join the alumni, which now total 1,346.

Program Chair Brenda Knowles (Shaw Industries) is a graduate of the class of 2009 and remarked, “I am excited to see new leaders develop, become engaged and gain a better understanding of our community.”

“The Leadership Dalton-Whitfield (LDW) program is designed to prepare each participant for leadership roles within our community,” stated program President Cheryl Teasley (FirstBank), LDW Alumni Class of 2018.

The members of the Leadership Dalton-Whitfield Class of 2024 are:

Stephanie Belue, Health One Alliance & Alliant Health Plans

Angela Berch, Georgia Northwestern Technical College

Ryan Brackett, Northwestern Mutual Ryan Brackett

Bucky Broadrick, Health One Alliance & Alliant Health Plans

Amy Burger, Dalton State College

Karina Cervantes, Patterson Farms

Meghan Corvin, Whitfield County Extension Service

Steven Craft, Dalton Public Schools

Andres Dixon, Jack’s Pawn & Gun

Ross Evans, Shaw Industries

David George, Creative Arts Guild

Julia Griffis, The Minor Firm

Nora Guzman, University of Georgia Small Business Development Center

Patricia Hawkins, Health One Alliance

Michael Hendricks, Dalton Parks and Recreation

Mayra Hernandez, Hernandez Roofing & Construction Services

Hector Holguin, Shaw Industries

Tony Howeth, Providence Ministries

Emily Jourdain, Junior Achievement of Georgia, Northwest Georgia District

Gabriella Kindred, Mohawk Industries

Seth Lang, Hamilton Medical Center

Stephanie Mann, city of Dalton

Caroline Mathis, Shaw Industries

Mayelli Meza

Drew Michaels, Dalton Brewing Co.

Valeria Molina, Whitfield County

Andrew Nix, North Georgia Electric Membership Corp.

Tia Parrish, Mohawk Industries

Purvi Patel, DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill

Julie Patterson, IndyRisk Insurance Advisors

Beau Patton, Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty

Blake Payne, Marketing Alliance Group

Christy Payne, Hope Spur

Rodney Pittman, Hamilton Health Care System

Eric Ruppert, Engineered Floors

Emily Sane, Shaw Industries

Natalie Sharp, Health One Alliance

Amy Smith, Whitfield County Schools

Jennifer Smith, 3DE by Junior Achievement

Jason Souther, Whitfield County Juvenile Court

James Troyer, Health One Alliance

Elizabeth Tuck, Whitfield County Schools

Veronica Vital, Dalton Public Schools

Kaitlin Wade, Engineered Floors

Anthony Walker, Engineered Floors

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video