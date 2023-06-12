The Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce announced the 45 participants of the upcoming Leadership Dalton-Whitfield Class of 2024.
The program will kick off its 39th program year on Aug. 30 with an orientation and one-day retreat at Walnut Hill Farm. The program will then continue over the next several months and participants will discuss a wide variety of topics on medical and healthcare, quality of life, education, local and state governments, our judicial system, economic development and the advanced leadership academy. The program will conclude in May with a graduation dinner and the participants will join the alumni, which now total 1,346.
Program Chair Brenda Knowles (Shaw Industries) is a graduate of the class of 2009 and remarked, “I am excited to see new leaders develop, become engaged and gain a better understanding of our community.”
“The Leadership Dalton-Whitfield (LDW) program is designed to prepare each participant for leadership roles within our community,” stated program President Cheryl Teasley (FirstBank), LDW Alumni Class of 2018.
The members of the Leadership Dalton-Whitfield Class of 2024 are:
Stephanie Belue, Health One Alliance & Alliant Health Plans
Angela Berch, Georgia Northwestern Technical College
Ryan Brackett, Northwestern Mutual Ryan Brackett
Bucky Broadrick, Health One Alliance & Alliant Health Plans
Amy Burger, Dalton State College
Karina Cervantes, Patterson Farms
Meghan Corvin, Whitfield County Extension Service
Steven Craft, Dalton Public Schools
Andres Dixon, Jack’s Pawn & Gun
Ross Evans, Shaw Industries
David George, Creative Arts Guild
Julia Griffis, The Minor Firm
Nora Guzman, University of Georgia Small Business Development Center
Patricia Hawkins, Health One Alliance
Michael Hendricks, Dalton Parks and Recreation
Mayra Hernandez, Hernandez Roofing & Construction Services
Hector Holguin, Shaw Industries
Tony Howeth, Providence Ministries
Emily Jourdain, Junior Achievement of Georgia, Northwest Georgia District
Gabriella Kindred, Mohawk Industries
Seth Lang, Hamilton Medical Center
Stephanie Mann, city of Dalton
Caroline Mathis, Shaw Industries
Mayelli Meza
Drew Michaels, Dalton Brewing Co.
Valeria Molina, Whitfield County
Andrew Nix, North Georgia Electric Membership Corp.
Tia Parrish, Mohawk Industries
Purvi Patel, DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill
Julie Patterson, IndyRisk Insurance Advisors
Beau Patton, Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty
Blake Payne, Marketing Alliance Group
Christy Payne, Hope Spur
Rodney Pittman, Hamilton Health Care System
Eric Ruppert, Engineered Floors
Emily Sane, Shaw Industries
Natalie Sharp, Health One Alliance
Amy Smith, Whitfield County Schools
Jennifer Smith, 3DE by Junior Achievement
Jason Souther, Whitfield County Juvenile Court
James Troyer, Health One Alliance
Elizabeth Tuck, Whitfield County Schools
Veronica Vital, Dalton Public Schools
Kaitlin Wade, Engineered Floors
Anthony Walker, Engineered Floors
