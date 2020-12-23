Although COVID-19 prevented the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce from conducting an annual banquet this year, the organization proudly recognizes the service of Tom Bundros, who served as chairman of the board. Bundros is president and CEO of Dalton Utilities and is no stranger to volunteer work in this community. He passed the gavel to incoming chair Bill Davies, market president for BB&T, now Truist. Davies is also very active in the community and very involved in the housing strategy of Believe Greater Dalton.
The chamber is proud to announce the following award recipients:
• Recognized Mike Gallman with Mohawk Industries for his six-year service on the board.
• Todd Looper with Inventure IT was named the Diplomat of the Year.
• Lynn Laughter with Laughter & Jones Financial Management was recognized as the Small Business Person of the Year. Laughter started her own investment firm in 1998 "and has made a commitment to traditional values of hard work, honesty and integrity," according to the chamber. "She is a successful businesswoman and community servant leader.
• Dr. Pablo Perez with St. Joseph Medical Clinic was the recipient of this year’s Chairman’s Award for his work educating the community about COVID-19. "He has worked tirelessly to educate the community on this topic," according to the chamber.
The chamber also recognized Beth Morrison, vice president member services, for her dedication and service for the past 20 years.
The chamber unveiled its new logo design that was created internally by Sarah Murray and a new website that was designed by Christina Hooper and her team at Sparkitive LLC.
Many of the chamber events have been held virtually to keep members connected and relationships being built during this unique time.
“This is the best way to support each other and our local community,” remarked chamber President Rob Bradham. "We hope to be able to conduct events in the future and look forward to when we can meet again for our annual events such as the Business Expo, golf tournament, banquet, etc. Special thanks to Tom Bundros for his service as chairman of the board, and welcome to Bill Davies who now serves as chairman. Congratulations to the award recipients and special thanks to the members of the chamber’s executive board for their support this past year and support of our chamber team."
This year’s board includes:
• Bill Davies, Chairman-BB&T, now Truist
• Margaret Venable, chairman-elect Dalton State College
• Mark Krueger, treasurer-Nichols Cauley & Associates
• Tom Bundros, past chair-Dalton Utilities
• Rob Bradham, president and CEO Greater Dalton Chamber Of Commerce
• Kevin Brunson, FirstBank
• Tommy Boggs, Global Textile Services/Textile Management
• John Davis, Affordable Sales & Real Estate
• Scott DeLay, Cowan Law Firm
• Chuck Dobbins, Dobbins Investments, LLC
• Mike Douglas, Douglas Property Services
• Susan Farris, Shaw Industries
• Bryan Griffin, Georgia Power Co.
• Kevin Harris, ArrowStar LLC
• Deanna Mathis, Dalton Brewing Co.
• Zab Mendez, Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (ACE)
• Nancy Millet, Engineered Floors
• John Minor, The Minor Firm
• Patty Mooney, Bank OZK
• Viviana Ramirez, Eclectic 79
• Amanda Reed Myers, HealthOne Alliance
• Micah Riggle, Mohawk Industries
• Stuart Nelson, Brown Industries
