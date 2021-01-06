Were you or a loved one affected by the April 2020 tornado in Murray County? The Greater Dalton Habitat for Humanity is accepting disaster relief applications until Friday, Jan. 15.
Requirements include that you own the home and fall within certain income requirements based on family size.
If you are interested in more information or in filling out an application, call (706) 272-3336, extension 7. Applications can also be emailed or mailed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.