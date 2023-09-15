Greater Dalton Habitat for Humanity had its grand opening at its new location at 2303 Chattanooga Road in Dalton recently. The ReStore sells gently used and new furniture, building supplies and appliances at a fraction of the retail price. ReStore of Greater Dalton functions on donations made by individuals and businesses within the community. All of the proceeds go back into funding Habitat's mission of building homes for hard-working, low-income families in need. ReStore hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To make a donation or for a donation pickup, email contact@habitatdwm.org or call (706) 272-3336, ext. 2. Pictured are Scott Sherlock and Dave and Connie Hasty.