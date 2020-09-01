Greater Dalton Habitat for Humanity opens application process for homeownership

Beginning today, applications for the Greater Dalton Habitat for Humanity homeownership program are available for pickup in the organization's office at 111 N. Glenwood Ave., suite C.
Please help us to better serve you by socially distancing from others and wearing a mask before entering the office.
If you would prefer, you can wait to pick up an application during one of the applicant information sessions. Applicant information sessions will be held at the organization's office on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 6:30 p.m. Information sessions will have limited capacity due to COVID-19, but the group is also offering Zoom calls at the same times.
"We highly recommend attending or listening in on an information session as this is where we go over requirements and all the documentation required for a complete application," according to Greater Dalton Habitat for Humanity.
Please call (706) 272-3336 ext. 6 or email contact@habitatdwm.org to RSVP for either the in-person meeting or Zoom call. Please provide your name, number, email and the date of the applicant information session you would like to attend if leaving a message.
Can't make one of these times, but still need help filling out the application? Call (706) 272-3336 ext. 6 or email contact@habitatdwm.org to schedule an appointment. Appointment availability is Tuesday, Sept. 22, through Thursday, Sept. 24, between 10:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. Meetings normally take about 30 minutes.
Completed applications are due Tuesday, Sept. 29.
