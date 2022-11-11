Greater Dalton, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties, ranks fourth in the nation for places where the wealthy give the most to charity, according to SmartAsset, a financial website.
SmartAsset looked at people making $200,000 a year or more in 384 metro areas. The website compared each metro area on an index based on three metrics: charitable contributions as a percentage of income, percentage of tax returns with charitable donations and the average charitable contribution based on 2019 tax returns. All three data points were weighted equally, and the index numbers were based on the average for each measure.
Greater Dalton finished fourth behind the Provo-Orem, Utah, Logan, Utah, and Rome metro areas.
"This is a tremendous recognition for something that we have known about ourselves all along," said David Aft, president of the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia.
"But it isn't just our wealthiest citizens who are so generous," Aft said. "Dalton is a giving place at all income levels. I like to say it's not just what we do, it's who we are."
Aft said Daltonians give not only to the Community Foundation and the United Way of Northwest Georgia but to their churches and to high school booster clubs and many other charitable organizations.
"Dalton ranks fifth-best for the percentage of income that charitable contributions typically make up for tax filers earning $200,000 or more (6.17%)," according to the SmartAsset report. "Additionally, the area takes the 10th spot for the average charitable contribution for this demographic ($64,994)."
Metro areas in Georgia and Utah dominate the top 10 of the SmartAsset report with Albany (9), Columbus (6) and Macon-Bibb County (8) also in the top 10.
