Working in downtown Dalton, Andrea Azzouz and Ashlee Godfrey learned certain basic goods could be hard to find there.
"There's certain simple things you can't get downtown," Azzouz said. "If you wanted a Coke, you had to go to a restaurant. If you wanted chips, you have to leave downtown. If you needed ibuprofen, you had to leave downtown. If you needed a feminine product, you had to leave downtown. And when you leave downtown, you lose your parking spot, and you don't know where you'll have to park when you come back."
That realization prompted some brainstorming by the two.
"I called Andrea and said, 'I have an idea. Listen to me before you shut it down,'" said Godfrey. "'It's a little crazy.'"
The idea was for the two to open a general store where people who work downtown could walk to buy the sodas, candies, chips and over-the-counter drugs they might need or want during the day.
"She made her proposal, and I just said, 'Let's do it,'" said Azzouz. "We saw a need."
Though neither had any background in retail, everything came together within a few weeks and in March the pair opened The Green Door General Store at 246 N. Hamilton St. The name comes from the green door in the back of the building that the two entered almost every day while getting the building ready.
"We started talking in January," said Azzouz. "We rented this building Feb. 1, and we opened on March 1. We did it all ourselves, Ashlee, myself and Brittany Babb (who works in the store most days). We contacted the vendors and ordered everything."
Godfrey said one of their goals in opening the store was to spare downtown workers the need to leave downtown during the workday.
"You can come in here and get a snack, get a coffee, get an energy drink," Azzouz said. "You can pick up some items you might need at home, such as toilet paper or cleaning products and things like that. You don't need to stop ... on the way home."
The store offers much more than snacks and household basics.
"We pretty quickly figured out we couldn't sustain this place just as a convenience store," said Azzouz. "You can't sell that many bags of chips a day. You can't sell that many energy drinks."
"So, we added things such as some furniture pieces, a few things for kids when they come in during the downtown car shows, some handbags, some koozies," said Azzouz.
The store carries a wide selection of Amish-made butter, chow chow, pickles and relishes, salsas and other goods. And it has the popular Native Roots line of syrups and tonics as well as Swan Creek candles and Dolly Parton cake mixes.
It also carries a number of craft works by local vendors as well as fresh eggs from local farmers and fresh flowers from a local gardener.
"We try to keep as much local goods as we can. We are always looking for more local items to sell, whether it is jewelry or freshly cut flowers or other items," said Godfrey. "When the downtown farmers market opens up this spring, we hope to be able to start offering some fresh, locally grown produce from some of those farmers. We are also always asking customers what they want, and we try to get it in if we can."
And what do customers ask for the most?
"It's often candies and chocolates they remember from years ago that they can't find anymore," said Azzouz. "We look for them and get them when we can. But a lot of times, we just can't find them."
The store is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
