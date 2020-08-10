Greene and Cowan face off in GOP runoff for Congress on Tuesday; sheriff's race runoff on the ballot in Murray County

August isn't usually election season, but some voters in Georgia's 14th Congressional District, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties, go to the polls on Tuesday for a primary runoff to decide the Republican nominee in the race to represent that district.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Those who voted in the GOP primary as well as those who selected a nonpartisan ballot on June 9 can vote in the runoff. Those who were registered to vote on or before July 13 but did not vote in the primary can vote in the Republican runoff. But those who voted in the Democratic primary on June 9 may not vote in the Republican runoff.
Murray County voters will decide the Republican nominee for sheriff in another runoff.
Marjorie Greene, a businesswoman from the metro Atlanta area who now calls Rome home, finished first in the nine-person June 9 GOP primary for the congressional seat with 40.34% (43,892 votes). But because she did not receive more than 50% of the vote, she faces John Cowan, a physician from Rome, in the runoff. Cowan finished second in the primary with 21.01% (22,862 votes).
In Whitfield County, Greene had 45.6% (5,454 votes) to Cowan's 21.1% (2,528). Greene also led in Murray County with 55.62% (3,862 votes) to Cowan's 16.81% (1,167).
Incumbent Republican Tom Graves, of Ranger, is not seeking reelection.
The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal of Catoosa County on Nov. 3.
In Murray County, Chief Deputy Jimmy Davenport finished first in a four-person race for the GOP nomination for sheriff with 42.8% (3,059 votes). Dekota Boling, a 12-year veteran of law enforcement, finished second with 23% (1,660 votes). Incumbent Republican Sheriff Gary Langford is not seeking reelection. No Democrat qualified for sheriff.
Those in line at 7 p.m. on Tuesday will be allowed to vote. Voters must bring a photo ID. Voters are encouraged to wear masks and to observe social distancing by standing 6 feet apart while in line to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
