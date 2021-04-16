Greene announces photography contest

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, has announced the start of the 14th Congressional District Photography Contest.
The 14th District consists of 12 counties, including Whitfield and Murray. Starting in May, Greene will feature 12 photographs in her office in Washington, D.C., one from each county in the district.
To participate in the contest, send in photos you’ve taken from your county, identify where you took the photograph, your first and last name, as well as the city in which you reside. The contest is open to everyone no matter your age or political affiliation.
To find out more and to submit entries, go to greene.house.gov/contest.
