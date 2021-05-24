Greene, Gaetz to hold event here

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, will bring their America First tour to Dalton Thursday at the Dalton Convention Center, according to a post on Greene's website.
Those who wish to attend can register for up to two seats first come, first served at events.americafirstrallytour.com/events/america-first-rally-tour-in-dalton-georgia. Doors will open at 5 p.m. The event is at 6:30.
Greene, who represents Whitfield and Murray counties, has been harshly criticized for comments she made last week comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust.
"This woman is mentally ill," Greene said of Pelosi on the podcast "The Water Cooler with David Brody." "You know, we can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens — so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany, and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about."
She referred to the millions of Jews who were forced to wear a Star of David on their clothes, sent to concentration camps and murdered during World War II. A video clip of her comment went viral over the weekend.
Jewish leaders and organizations came down hard on her. As did some Republican lawmakers not beholden to former President Trump. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who was recently ousted from Republican leadership for rejecting Trump’s claim the 2020 election was stolen, decried Greene’s comparison as “evil lunacy.” Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) denounced her comments as “beyond reprehensible.”
The American Jewish Congress called on Greene to retract her comments and apologize.
“You can never compare health-related restrictions with yellow stars, gas chambers & other Nazi atrocities,” the group stated. “Such comparisons demean the Holocaust & contaminate American political speech.”
In response, Green told Arizona 12 News Sunday: “I said nothing wrong. And I think any rational Jewish person didn’t like what happened in Nazi Germany, and any rational Jewish person doesn’t like what’s happening with overbearing mask mandates and overbearing vaccine policies.”
The Hill, which covers national politics, quotes Gaetz as saying their tour, which has already featured stops in Florida and Arizona, is an effort to “rally the 74 million Americans that voted for President Trump in the last election and highlight the destructive failings of the radical left and their puppet in the White House, Joe Biden.”
The Hill also reports the two have formed a political action committee, Put America First.
The Associated Press has reported that "federal prosecutors are examining whether Gaetz ... paid underage girls and escorts or offered them gifts in exchange for sex, according to two people familiar with the matter. Investigators have also been looking at whether Gaetz and his associates tried to secure government jobs for some of the women, the people said. They are also scrutinizing Gaetz’s connections to the medical marijuana sector, including whether his associates sought to influence legislation Gaetz sponsored.
"The people had knowledge of the investigation but were not allowed to publicly discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity."
Gaetz has denied that he has done anything wrong.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.