Greene leads Cowan in GOP runoff for Congress

With 59.75% of the vote, Marjorie Greene was ahead of John Cowan (40.25%) in Georgia's 14th Congressional District Republican runoff as of press time Tuesday night.
With about 66% of counties reporting, Greene had 33,239 votes to Cowan's 22,367 votes. The runoff winner faces Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal of Catoosa County on Nov. 3. Incumbent Republican Tom Graves, of Ranger, is not seeking reelection.
Greene won Whitfield County amassing 65.94% (3,310 votes) to Cowan's 34.05% (1,709). In Murray County, Greene fared better with 75.58% (4,632 votes) to Cowan's 24.42% (1,497).
Greene, a businesswoman from the metro Atlanta area who now calls Rome home, finished first in the nine-person June 9 GOP primary for the congressional seat with 40.34% (43,892 votes). But because she did not receive more than 50% of the vote, she faced Cowan, a physician from Rome, in the runoff. Cowan finished second in the primary with 21.01% (22,862 votes).
In Whitfield County, Greene had 45.6% (5,454 votes) to Cowan's 21.1% (2,528). Greene also led in Murray County with 55.62% (3,862 votes) to Cowan's 16.81% (1,167).
