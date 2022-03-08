Some incumbents picked up challengers Tuesday during qualifying for the May 24 primary.
Former Rome city commissioner Wendy Davis and Holly McCormack, an insurance agent from Ringgold, qualified for the Democratic primary for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, which is currently represented by Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene of Rome. Greene qualified Monday for the Republican primary along with several other Republicans. Primary winners will face each other in the Nov. 8 general election.
Former Whitfield County Board of Commissioners member Doug Keener qualified Tuesday to challenge incumbent Chuck Payne of Dalton in the May 24 Republican Party primary for state Senate District 54, which includes both Whitfield and Murray counties. Payne qualified to seek reelection Monday.
In Murray County, Kelli Reed, the incumbent for Board of Education District 7, qualified to seek reelection in the Republican Party primary.
These are the candidates who qualified Monday.
Whitfield County
- Incumbent members of the Board of Commissioners Barry Robbins, District 1, and John Thomas, District 3, qualified to seek reelection.
- Bill Worley, incumbent in the at-large seat on the Board of Education, qualified to seek reelection.
All three are Republicans.
School board elections are countywide. Commissioners are elected only by the people who live in the district. Voters’ election cards will tell them which district they live in. The term for both commissioners and school board members is for four years. The qualifying fees are $18 for the school board seats and $270 for the commissioner seats.
Murray County
- Brad Tallent qualified for the Republican Party primary for Board of Education District 5, currently represented by Conrad Puryear, also a Republican. Elections are countywide. The term for school board members is for four years.The qualifying fee is $20.
- Chief Magistrate Judge Connie Reed qualified to seek reelection in a nonpartisan race. The term is for four years. The qualifying fee is $2,056.43.
State legislature
- State Rep. Steve Tarvin, R-Chickamauga, qualified to seek reelection for state House District 2, which includes parts of southern and western Whitfield County.
- State Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, qualified to seek reelection for state House District 4, which includes the city of Dalton and some precincts to the north. Nick Voyles, a Dalton homebuilder, also qualified to seek the Republican Party nomination for that post.
- State Rep. Jason Ridley, R-Chatsworth, qualified to seek reelection for state House District 6, which includes all of Murray County and part of northeast Whitfield County.
Congress
In addition to Greene, the following people qualified Monday to seek the Republican Party nomination for the 14th Congressional District, which includes both Whitfield and Murray counties.
- Eric Cunningham, a businessman from Acworth.
- James Haygood, a right-of-way engineer from Rydal.
- Charles Lutin, an Atlanta physician.
- Jennifer Strahan, a business owner from Dallas.
Qualifying continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday. Locally it takes place in Whitfield County in the elections office in the courthouse for Republicans, and in Murray County in the elections office in the courthouse annex, 121 N. Fourth Ave. in Chatsworth. Whitfield County Democratic Committee Chair Debby Peppers said the party will not have a table at the courthouse but asks anyone who wishes to qualify to contact the party on its Facebook page.
Qualifying for state and federal offices takes place during the same hours at the secretary of state’s office, 214 State Capitol in Atlanta.
