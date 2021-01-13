On Wednesday afternoon, Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene voted against the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Just a few hours later, Greene announced on Twitter that on Jan. 21 she will introduce articles of impeachment to remove President-elect Joe Biden from office for "abuse of power."
Biden is to be inaugurated on Jan. 20.
"I would like to announce on behalf of the American people we have to make sure that our leaders are held accountable," Greene said during an appearance on Newsmax. "We cannot have a president of the United States that is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments."
On January 21st, I’m filing Articles of Impeachment on President-elect @JoeBiden.75 million Americans are fed up with inaction.It’s time to take a stand.I’m proud to be the voice of Republican voters who have been ignored. #ImpeachBiden#QuidProJoe #BidenCrimeFamily pic.twitter.com/E83s1iOoVF— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 14, 2021
Greene, in her first year in Congress, represents the 14th Congressional District, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.