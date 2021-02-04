Greene recounts experience with student gunman

When U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was 16, she said, a classmate in high school took dozens of students hostage at gunpoint.
Now, as a freshman Republican member of Congress representing Georgia's 14th District, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties, she has been criticized for spreading conspiracy theories about some of the country’s deadliest mass school shootings.
In September 1990, 17-year-old Randy Floyd Addis entered the South Forsyth high school and middle school with a 30.06 semiautomatic deer rifle, a single-shot 12-gauge shotgun, a .25 caliber automatic pistol and black powder concealed in a Duffel bag, according to archived reports from The Associated Press. He took a large group of his classmates hostage and held many of them for hours.
Greene did not specifically name the incident Thursday, but told her congressional colleagues on Thursday that during high school she was in a classroom just down the hall when a classmate took students hostage. Greene graduated from South Forsyth High School in 1992.
She recounted the story to fellow House members before the representatives were set to vote on a resolution stripping her of her committee appointments.
Calls for Greene to be removed from committees, censured and even resign have mounted as more videos and past comments regarding her support for baseless conspiracy theories like QAnon and calls for violence against Democratic leaders have surfaced, which she has refused to apologize publicly for.
House Democrats pushed for GOP leaders to remove Greene themselves, but after party leaders didn't, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, said on Wednesday that “it is clear there is no alternative” to a full House vote on a resolution to remove Greene from her committee appointments.
“School shootings are absolutely real, and every child that is lost, those families mourn it,” Greene said. “I understand how terrible it is because when I was 16 years old in 11th grade my school was a gun-free school zone and one of my schoolmates brought guns to school and took our entire school hostage. And that happened right down the hall from my classroom."
No one was injured, and Addis was eventually taken into custody by police. Greene’s recollection of her experience comes after she sparked outrage for having spread outlandish conspiracy theories about multiple mass school shootings before she took office.
A video of Greene harassing Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (Parkland, Florida) shooting survivor David Hogg before she was elected to Congress also resurfaced and amplified calls for her to be removed from her appointment to the House Education and Labor Committee.
"I know the fear that David Hogg had that day, I know the fear that these kids have,” she said Thursday. “... I truly believe that children should never be left unprotected."
Johnny Tallant was a 40-year-old teacher at the high school in Forsyth County at the time.
Tallant said he was teaching American history to 10th- and 11th-graders, a class which Addis was supposed to be in. After hearing a gunshot, Tallant said he ran out of the classroom and wrestled Addis for his rifle.
Addis pulled a handgun on another teacher, Don Hutchinson, Tallant recalled.
“(Addis) pulled a handgun on Don and then he made both our classrooms go together into the same room,” he said. “Then he kept them hostage for the whole day.”
Addis had smuggled weapons into the school in a bag and said it was a science project, Tallant said.
Tallant said he doesn’t believe Greene was among those held hostage but confirmed with former colleagues that she was a student at the time. He also noted he recently spoke with Greene about the situation before she ran for office.
“She was trying to say that we should have all had guns,” Tallant said. “... Nothing happened anyway, but I don’t think us having a gun would have made it a whole lot different.”
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
